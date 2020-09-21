Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

John-Divya starts shooting for 'Satyamev Jayate 2'

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:56s - Published
John-Divya starts shooting for 'Satyamev Jayate 2'

John-Divya starts shooting for 'Satyamev Jayate 2'

Bollywood actor John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar have started shooting for their upcoming film 'Satyamev Jayate 2'.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

John Abraham steps out in the city [Video]

John Abraham steps out in the city

Actor John Abraham who will next be seen in 'Satyamev Jayate 2' was recently snapped by the paparazzi in Mumbai's Bandra area. #JohnAbraham

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:32Published
John Abraham’s Satyamev Jayate to release on Eid next year, Kartik Aaryan signs a 3-film deal [Video]

John Abraham’s Satyamev Jayate to release on Eid next year, Kartik Aaryan signs a 3-film deal

Aditya Chopra decides to postpone the YRF 50 celebrations, would now wait for the theatres to open before the big announcement. Satyamev Jayate 2 starring John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar in the..

Credit: desimartini     Duration: 03:22Published