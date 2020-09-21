John-Divya starts shooting for 'Satyamev Jayate 2'
Bollywood actor John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar have started shooting for their upcoming film 'Satyamev Jayate 2'.
John Abraham steps out in the cityActor John Abraham who will next be seen in 'Satyamev Jayate 2' was recently snapped by the paparazzi in Mumbai's Bandra area.
