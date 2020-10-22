Secretary of State issues dress code for voters

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 2 minutes ago

For some voters, concerns grew as Mississippi voters found out a Tennessee poll worker turned voters away for wearing "black lives matter" attire.

Has fairly clear laws to allow you to wear almost anything to the polls.

However, there are some exceptions where you will be turned away before being allowed to vote.

"a person should be able to wear what they want to wear."

Election officials say there some things voters cannot wear and doing show could delay your attempt to cast your ballot.

"the only thing you're going to be asked to leave a precinct for or maybe asked to go to the bathroom is if you have any campaign gear on."

Lee county circuit clerk camille roberts says in mississippi any attire supporting candidates or one side or the other of a political race is not allowed within 150 feet of any voting precinct she says it also includes the display of campaign signs outside the precinct.

"so, if you have on something that ask you to vote for one candidate or the other you will be asked to step outside."

However, roberts says she does not agree with turning voters away.

"if you come to one of my classes the first thing is don't turn anyone away from voting."

Instead roberts says she trained poll workers on alternatives "face masks with something on it and we've just told them to turn it inside out.

T-shirts ball caps they can remove it or put a sweater on over it."

Roberts says if a voter wears political attire and refuses to change or leave, poll workers are trained to call for law enforcement she says another thing poll workers will enforce is the news mandate on masks in lee county issued by governor tate reeves monday roberts says poll workers received training on how to offer someone a mask or ask them to wear one if they show up without it.

Reporting live in tupelo erin wilson wtva 9 news and announced yesterday, mississippi is expanding