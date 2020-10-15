Thailand lifts protest ban that backfired

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 02:06s - Published 3 minutes ago

Thailand on Thursday rolled back an emergency decree aimed at ending months of protests against the government and monarchy that had only inflamed anger and brought tens of thousands of people onto Bangkok streets.

Thailand rolled back their emergency decree on Thursday (October 22), that aimed to shut down months of protests against the government and the monarchy.

When the government issued the ban that took effect one week ago, it in fact inflamed demonstrators even more as tens of thousands spilled onto the streets of Bangkok.

As of 12 p.m the measures that include bans on political gatherings of five people or more and publishing of news that could affect security will be lifted.

The government statement said the reason for the move was because quote: "The current violent situation that led to the announcement of the severe situation has eased and ended to a situation in which government officials and state agencies can enforce the regular laws." The only specific incident cited for bringing in the ban, was when the queen's convoy was jeered by protesters.

Dozens of protesters, including many of the most high profile protest leaders, were arrested during the crackdown.

But protests continued and now, they have given Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha a three day deadline to quit, As they said withdrawing the measures was not enough.

Patsaravalee Tanakitvibulpon known as" Mind" was one of the leaders arrested and then released on Thursday: "Prayuth Chan-ocha doesn't have any trustworthiness left for us.

Therefore, he must resign, along with his entire cabinet." Protesters say Prayuth rigged an election last year to keep hold of power he seized in a 2014 coup, but he says the election was fair.

The protests are the biggest challenge in years to the monarchy, which protesters accuse of enabling years of miltiary domination.

They are demanding the king's powers be curbed.