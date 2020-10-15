Global  
 

Thailand lifts protest ban that backfired

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 02:06s - Published
Thailand on Thursday rolled back an emergency decree aimed at ending months of protests against the government and monarchy that had only inflamed anger and brought tens of thousands of people onto Bangkok streets.

Libby Hogan reports.

Thailand rolled back their emergency decree on Thursday (October 22), that aimed to shut down months of protests against the government and the monarchy.

When the government issued the ban that took effect one week ago, it in fact inflamed demonstrators even more as tens of thousands spilled onto the streets of Bangkok.

As of 12 p.m the measures that include bans on political gatherings of five people or more and publishing of news that could affect security will be lifted.

The government statement said the reason for the move was because quote: "The current violent situation that led to the announcement of the severe situation has eased and ended to a situation in which government officials and state agencies can enforce the regular laws." The only specific incident cited for bringing in the ban, was when the queen's convoy was jeered by protesters.

Dozens of protesters, including many of the most high profile protest leaders, were arrested during the crackdown.

But protests continued and now, they have given Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha a three day deadline to quit, As they said withdrawing the measures was not enough.

Patsaravalee Tanakitvibulpon known as" Mind" was one of the leaders arrested and then released on Thursday: "Prayuth Chan-ocha doesn't have any trustworthiness left for us.

Therefore, he must resign, along with his entire cabinet." Protesters say Prayuth rigged an election last year to keep hold of power he seized in a 2014 coup, but he says the election was fair.

The protests are the biggest challenge in years to the monarchy, which protesters accuse of enabling years of miltiary domination.

They are demanding the king's powers be curbed.




Prayut Chan-o-cha Prayut Chan-o-cha Thai politician, current Prime Minister of Thailand

Thai protesters give PM Prayuth three-day deadline to quit

 BANGKOK: Thai protesters set a three-day deadline for Prime Minister to quit on Wednesday as tens of thousands of people marched to to submit their demands. "Our..
WorldNews
Hand signals only: The language of Thai protests [Video]

Hand signals only: The language of Thai protests

Thai protesters are learning a whole new language, developed within days to co-ordinate among crowds of thousands of people at demonstrations that have swollen in defiance of a government ban and despite the arrest of many protest leaders. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:03Published
Thailand: Protesters take to Bangkok streets despite warning [Video]

Thailand: Protesters take to Bangkok streets despite warning

Protesters demand the removal of PM Prayuth Chan-ocha who first took power in a 2014 coup.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:02Published

Thai PM Refuses to Resign, Police Crack Down on Protesters

 Thailand's prime minister rejected calls for his resignation Friday, while riot police cracked down on thousands of student-led protesters who rallied in the..
WorldNews

Bangkok Bangkok Capital of Thailand

Thailand withdraws Bangkok emergency decree after protests swell [Video]

Thailand withdraws Bangkok emergency decree after protests swell

The move to ban gatherings and curb information only served to fuel the anti-government protests.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:20Published

Thailand welcomes first tourists since March

 TikTok’s 90 days in the cooking pot Thailand has welcomed its first group of tourists in seven months, as part of an experiment aimed at testing if a wider..
WorldNews

Pro-democracy protesters shine their mobile phone lights during rally in Bangkok [Video]

Pro-democracy protesters shine their mobile phone lights during rally in Bangkok

Hundreds of Thai pro-democracy protesters shone their mobile phone lights during an anti-government rally in Bang Khae district, Bangkok on Tuesday (October 20).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:35Published
Thai protesters rally in Bangkok defying state of emergency [Video]

Thai protesters rally in Bangkok defying state of emergency

Hundreds of protesters gather in the Thai capital calling for police to free arrested activists as they demand political reforms.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:53Published
Thailand bans mass gatherings under emergency decree [Video]

Thailand bans mass gatherings under emergency decree

Government action follows months of student-led street protests that saw king’s motorcade heckled.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:52Published