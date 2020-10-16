BA-owner IAG posts big loss, cuts flights again

BA calls on Government to scrap quarantine for international arrivals



New British Airways chief executive Sean Doyle has called on the Government toscrap the self-isolation requirement for international arrivals, as “we do notbelieve quarantine is the solution”. He told the Airlines 2050 conference: “Webelieve the best way to reassure people is to introduce a reliable andaffordable test before flying. “For the UK, this approach reduces the stresson the NHS testing systems within the UK and on policing the quarantinesystem. “If we look abroad to our near neighbours, we see that business traveland indeed tourism is being prioritised by some countries. “We need to get theeconomy moving again and this just isn’t possible when you’re asking people toquarantine for 14 days. “It’s our view that, even if that quarantine period isreduced to seven days, people won’t travel here and the UK will get leftbehind.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:49 Published on January 1, 1970