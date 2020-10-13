Feds Say Russia And Iran Have Interfered With The Presidential Election
Feds Say Russia And Iran Have Interfered With The Presidential Election
Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said Wednesday both Iran and Russia have obtained US voter registration information in an effort to interfere in the election, including Iran posing as the far-right group Proud Boys to send intimidating emails to voters.
Hospital staff battling a second wave of coronavirus have said they areexhausted and disheartened to see people ignoring the rules. But, the medicsat Whiston Hospital in Knowsley, a Merseyside borough..
Speaking to media on October 22, ahead of Bihar elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav spoke on CM Nitish Kumar. Yadav said, "Bihar government has spent only 60% of the budget. Be..