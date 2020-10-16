Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Former President Barack Obama To Campaign For Joe Biden In Miami on Saturday

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:18s - Published
Former President Barack Obama To Campaign For Joe Biden In Miami on Saturday

Former President Barack Obama To Campaign For Joe Biden In Miami on Saturday

Former President Barack Obama is coming to town Saturday to campaign for his former VP Joe Biden


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Obama, in his first live campaign appearance for Biden, rallies voters in Philadelphia.

Former President Barack Obama is hitting the campaign trail for Joe Biden, with an appearance in...
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •UpworthyCBS News


Former president Barack Obama to hit the campaign trail for Joe Biden next week

The event in Philadelphia will mark the first time Obama has campaigned in person for Biden this...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsDelawareonline


Obama: Voting makes things better, not perfect

Former President Barack Obama returns to Philadelphia for his first in-person 2020 campaign event for...
USATODAY.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Barack Obama blasts Donald Trump’s record in Biden campaign pitch [Video]

Barack Obama blasts Donald Trump’s record in Biden campaign pitch

The former US president Barack Obama said “we’ve got to vote like never before” as he blasted Donald Trump’s record on the coronavirus pandemic.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:34Published
Obama blasts Trump in 2020 campaign trail debut [Video]

Obama blasts Trump in 2020 campaign trail debut

Former President Barack Obama returned to the campaign trail on Wednesday with a blistering attack on Donald Trump with less than two weeks to go before the Republican president's Election Day face-off..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:43Published
Obama returns to campaign trail for Biden [Video]

Obama returns to campaign trail for Biden

Barack Obama has returned to the campaign trail and strongly criticised Donald Trump's first four years in office.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:34Published