Small business grants available in Clermont County
Clermont County is increasing the amount of money available for small businesses through its Small Business Relief Initiative.
The county started out allocating $200,000 for small businesses.
But, when leaders saw the response, the amount was increased to $500,000, and now an additional $500,000 has been added.
THERE'SGRANT MONEY OUT THERE FOR YOU,IF YOU QUALIFY.WCPO 9 NEWSREPORTER LISA SMITH REPORTS,IT'S PART OF THE CARES ACT ANDTHE DEADLINE TO APPLY ISCOMING SOON.IN THIS SMALL OFFICE SPACE INMILFORD... ERIN CHRISTEN ISGROWING HER BUSINESS...MAKING HER OWN BODY LOTIONS,BALMS AND DEODORANTS.(TAKENATS - FILLINGBOTTLES)"I expanded, moved out of myhouse, got a place to producemy products in May."USING ALLNATURAL PLANTS AND INGREDIENTSIS THE BASE OF ERIN CHRISTEN'S"EARTHGANICS." BUT, HERBUSINESS TOOK A HIT FROM THECORONAVIRUSPANDEMIC."I lost the part of thebusiness where I set up forcraftshows"A lot of the shows cancelled,even through this winter.
Alot of the boosters for thehigh schools have cancelledtheir shows.
So, that side ofmy business flatlined."IT'S AFAMILIAR STORY FOR MANY SMALLBUSINESSES.
THAT'S WHYSEVERAL CITIES AND COUNTIESARE USING CARES ACT DOLLARS TOGIVE SMALL COMPANIES A BOOST.CLERMONT COUNTY IS THELATEST."Small businesses have tooperate on a very tightbudget.
And obviously, theyCorona(virus) relief fundwould not only aid them, butit would help with some of theimpact they've seen because ofthe shutdown of the economy."CLERMONT COUNTY STARTED OUTOFFERING 200-THOUSANDDOLLARS.."Quickly we saw what theinterest in that was.
GRANTSRANGE FROM FIVE TO TENTHOUSAND DOLLARS.
IT'S CASHFLOW MANY SMALL BUSINESSES CANUSE RIGHTNOW.THE STATE OF OHIO RECENTLYRELEASED ABOUT 650-MILLIONDOLLARS IN REMAINING CARES ACTFUNDS TO LOCAL COMMUNITIES.CLERMONT COUNTY RECEIVED JUSTOVER 7