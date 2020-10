IPL 2020: RR vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad aim to come to winning ways against Rajasthan Royals

David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad would be looking to come to winning ways as they take on Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals and keep themselves in the hunt of IPL 2020.

Rajasthan are coming from a big win while Hyderabad suffered a defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders in a Super Over match.