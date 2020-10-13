Global  
 

Grosjean and Magnussen to leave Haas F1 at end of season

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 02:36s - Published
Grosjean and Magnussen to leave Haas F1 at end of season

Grosjean and Magnussen to leave Haas F1 at end of season

File footage of Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen who will leave Haas F1 at the end of the 2020 season.


Haas F1 Team Haas F1 Team American Formula One team


Romain Grosjean Romain Grosjean French racing driver


Kevin Magnussen Kevin Magnussen Danish racing driver

Grosjean points will not influence Haas' 2021 decision

Grosjean points will not influence Haas' 2021 decision Oct.13 - Haas will not let a single good performance influence its driver decision for 2021,...
F1-Fansite - Published


