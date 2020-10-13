Grosjean and Magnussen to leave Haas F1 at end of season
File footage of Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen who will leave Haas F1 at the end of the 2020 season.
standardsport Haas seek two new drivers with Grosjean and Magnussen to leave https://t.co/a3nbFfbCIY 3 minutes ago
Diego Alejandro Lena RT @F1: An all-new driver line-up for @HaasF1Team in 2021 👥
#F1
https://t.co/L8paz34UzN 6 minutes ago
Caelan Major #Formula1 news of the day:
Grosjean and Magnussen are now set to leave HAAS at the end of the season
This… https://t.co/mBzSSYJarH 14 minutes ago
Jorge Garcilazo RT @estarc62: Formula 1 2020: Haas drivers Romain Grosjean, Kevin Magnussen to leave team at end of season https://t.co/gfx25aaMpm 17 minutes ago
Todd Junkin This is great news. #KyleLarson a natural. Grosjean and Magnussen announce they are to leave Haas at the end of 202… https://t.co/pWcKheuwe8 35 minutes ago
ˏˋhˎˊ˗ RT @f1racers_: F1 fans predicting the 2021 lineups after Haas announce Magnussen and Grosjean will leave. https://t.co/UfLjhWFVb1 35 minutes ago
Rozemberg @HaasF1Team will run an all-new line-up in 2021 after @RGrosjean and @KevinMagnussen revealed they are leaving the… https://t.co/hkvR1qrFw6 39 minutes ago
😈Macarbedeedee👻 RT @BBCSport: Drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen will both leave Haas at the end of the 2020 season https://t.co/0AofQfBTZY https:… 42 minutes ago