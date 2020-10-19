Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. approves $1.8 billion Taiwan arms sale

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:20s - Published
U.S. approves $1.8 billion Taiwan arms sale

U.S. approves $1.8 billion Taiwan arms sale

China's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday the United States' approval of a potential $1.8 billion arms sale to Taiwan would have a major impact on Sino-U.S. ties, and China will make the necessary response as the situation develops.

Francis Maguire reports.

China is threatening to retaliate on Thursday (October 22) after the United States and Taiwan agreed a major new arms deal.

The package - worth $1.8 billion - sees Taiwan buy sensors, missiles and artillery.

Taiwan said it did not want an arms race or confrontation with its regional neighbor.

It did, though, thank the U.S., and said the weapons were to help improve its defense and deal with the - quote - 'enemy threat and new situation'.

China has opposed news of the deal since its inception, and says that it will, 'severely damage Chinese-U.S. relations'.

It hasn't detailed what form retaliation may take.

In the past, China has sanctioned U.S. companies in the past for selling weapons to Taiwan.

The democratically-ruled island nation is claimed by China and has long been a key point of tension for the country.

In recent years, the Trump administration has ramped up support for Taiwan through other arms sales and visits by senior U.S officials.

Like most countries, the U.S. has no formal diplomatic ties with Taipei, though it is its strongest global backer.

It has pushed Taiwan to modernize its military so it can become a so-called "porcupine" - in other words, hard for China to attack.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Taiwan Taiwan Country in East Asia

Apple puts Taiwan's Pegatron on probation [Video]

Apple puts Taiwan's Pegatron on probation

Apple said on Monday it has put its Taiwanese supplier Pegatron on probation after finding that the company violated Apple's supplier code of conduct by asking student employees to work night shifts or overtime. Ciara Lee reports

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:54Published
Crowds celebrate Pride in virus-free Taiwan [Video]

Crowds celebrate Pride in virus-free Taiwan

Tens of thousands of revellers join a gay pride rally made possible by the island's successful vanquishing of the coronavirus. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published
Xi touts China's sovereignty on war anniversary [Video]

Xi touts China's sovereignty on war anniversary

Amid growing contention over the democratically-ruled island of Taiwan,Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday China will never allow its sovereignty, security and development interests to be undermined. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:27Published
The hotel inspired by Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea [Video]

The hotel inspired by Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea

Guests at this luxury hotel in Taiwan can take in the sights of the aquarium with which it shares its infrastructure.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Is The Bromance Between Trump And Fox News Over For Good? [Video]

Is The Bromance Between Trump And Fox News Over For Good?

Possibly referring to himself as 'the Golden Goose' that had been forgotten, President Donald Trump on Thursday ratcheted up his attacks on Fox News. The president regularly tweets Fox News clips of guests or hosts praising him. He's also been critical of the Rupert Murdoch-owned network. Trump and Fox News have blown hot and cold together over the years. However, when Fox named Joe Biden president-elect, it seemed to be the last straw.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:41Published

Trump Floats Improbable Survival Scenarios as He Ponders His Future

 There is no grand strategy. President Trump is simply trying to survive from one news cycle to the next.
NYTimes.com

Do these Republican voters accept election result?

 Some 70% of Trump supporters say the election "free and fair" and are struggling to come to terms with the result.
BBC News

Small Cracks Emerge in G.O.P. Support for Trump’s Baseless Fraud Claims

 President Trump retains a powerful hold on his party. But a growing number of Republican elected officials and party leaders have signaled they will indulge his..
NYTimes.com

Biden might need years to reverse Trump's immigration policies on DACA, asylum, family separation, ICE raids, private detention and more

 President Trump enacted more than 400 policy changes that restricted immigration, and President-elect Biden will face a long road to reverse them.
 
USATODAY.com

Taipei Taipei Special municipality and Capital city in Republic of China

Related news from verified sources

China to sanction US firms over Taiwan arms sale

China on Monday said it will impose sanctions on Lockheed Martin, a Boeing division and other US...
Bangkok Post - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.comJapan TodaybizjournalsWorldNewsNewsmax


U.S. approves $1 billion in new arms sales to Taiwan

The Trump administration has approved the sale of more than a billion dollars worth of advanced...
Japan Today - Published Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldNewsmaxWorldNews


China angered by U.S. arms sales to Taiwan, threatens sanctions

China threatened on Thursday to retaliate against the latest U.S. arms sale to Taiwan, as the island...
CBC.ca - Published


Related videos from verified sources

White House Notifies Congressof Taiwan Arms Sales Packages [Video]

White House Notifies Congressof Taiwan Arms Sales Packages

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration will seek to sell Taiwan at least five and possibly seven advanced weapons systems, according to recent reports by Reuters and the New York Times. Reuters..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:02Published