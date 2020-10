South Korean officials refused on Thursday to suspend a seasonal influenza inoculation effort, despite growing calls for a halt, including an appeal from a key group of doctors, after the deaths of at least 25 of those vaccinated.

Health officials stress there is no proven link between the flu vaccine and the fatalities.