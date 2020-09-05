Global  
 

Sakharov Prize 2020: Belarus' opposition wins EU human rights award

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 02:07s - Published
Sakharov Prize 2020: Belarus' opposition wins EU human rights award

Sakharov Prize 2020: Belarus' opposition wins EU human rights award

EP President David Sassoli recognised an "initiative of brave women" in his speech, including opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.View on euronews


Belarus opposition wins EU human rights prize [Video]

Belarus opposition wins EU human rights prize

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:55Published
Belarus protests: Retirees rally against authoritarian president [Video]

Belarus protests: Retirees rally against authoritarian president

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 05:26Published

At least 150 detained across Belarus in Opposition rallies

 Minsk [Belarus], October 19 (ANI/Sputnik): Belarus' non-governmental human rights centre Viasna reported that at least 140 people have been detained across the..
WorldNews
Anti-government rallies held across Belarus despite regime threats [Video]

Anti-government rallies held across Belarus despite regime threats

Police have detained protesters at a rally in the Belarus capital Minsk as anti-government protests show no signs of abating

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:05Published

Belarus opposition wins European Parliament rights award

The Sakharov Prize is going to the opposition movement in Belarus. Opposition supporters, led by...
Deutsche Welle - Published


UN rights investigator warns of ‘iron curtain’ in Belarus [Video]

UN rights investigator warns of ‘iron curtain’ in Belarus

A UN investigator of human rights violations in Belarus is warning of another ‘iron curtain’ descending on Europe.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:56Published
Belarus mass arrests fail to stop protests [Video]

Belarus mass arrests fail to stop protests

After nearly 800 people were arrested in Minsk last Sunday, the UN Commissioner for Human Rights condemned what she called the violent repression of peaceful demonstrations.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:06Published
Thousands of women protest in Belarus demanding Lukashenko's resignation [Video]

Thousands of women protest in Belarus demanding Lukashenko's resignation

Around 5,000 women marched in the capital Minsk, according to the human rights organization Viasna. Police followed the march, but no detentions were reported.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:05Published