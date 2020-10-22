Bihar election manifestos 2020: BJP Vs RJD on jobs promise, free covid vaccine

After RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav promised to provide 10 lakh jobs in the state in the very first cabinet meet, now BJP has launched a counter.

The BJP in its manifesto has promised to provide 19 lakh jobs in the state.

This comes days after Nitish Kumar recently questioned Tejashwi Yadav over his promise to provide 10 lakh jobs saying how he could possibly raise the money to pay for 10 lakh jobs.

Jobs - or the lack of it has emerged as the main electoral issue in the state.

Bihar will vote in three phases between 28th October and November.

The result will declared on 10th of November.