Bihar election manifestos 2020: BJP Vs RJD on jobs promise, free covid vaccine

Speaking to media on October 22, ahead of Bihar elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav spoke on CM Nitish Kumar. Yadav said, "Bihar government has spent only 60% of the budget. Be it floods or coronavirus, CM Nitish Kumar turned away from people of Bihar." "Now during election time, on what basis is he going amongst them and asking for votes. All he has done is getting everyone beaten with a stick," he added.
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar was seen getting irritated after pro-Lalu Yadav slogans were raised at his poll rally. Kumar had to stop his speech midway to address the people raising slogans. CM Kumar admonished them for causing ruckus at the poll rally. “What are you saying? Raise your hand, why are you talking nonsense. Don’t make chaos here. If you don’t want to vote for me, then don’t. Is it right that they are creating ruckus? You will waste the vote for whom you are here. He was with us and ran away,” Kumar said. He added, “See, how many people have asked you to stop. And ten people are creating ruckus in between. Will you create ruckus like this? If you do this, it will harm the person you are doing this for.” Watch the full video for more.
Speaking to media on October 22, ahead of Bihar elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav spoke on being asked about Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's poll speeches in Bihar. Yadav said, "It is not important for us who comes from which state with what issues. For Bihar elections, only issues like unemployment, poverty, migration etc. related to the state are relevant." he added.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on October 22 said that BJP in its manifesto promises to give free COVID vaccination to the people of Bihar. "As soon as COVID-19 vaccine will be available for production at a mass scale, every person in Bihar will get free vaccination. This is the first promise mentioned in our poll manifesto," said Sitharaman at the launch of BJP Manifesto for Bihar Polls.
The BJP has released its manifesto for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Election and the focus seems to be on jobs, healthcare and the education sector. The manifesto was released by Union Finance Minister..
