Bihar election manifestos 2020: BJP Vs RJD on jobs promise, free covid vaccine

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 19:51s
Bihar election manifestos 2020: BJP Vs RJD on jobs promise, free covid vaccine

Bihar election manifestos 2020: BJP Vs RJD on jobs promise, free covid vaccine

After RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav promised to provide 10 lakh jobs in the state in the very first cabinet meet, now BJP has launched a counter.

The BJP in its manifesto has promised to provide 19 lakh jobs in the state.

This comes days after Nitish Kumar recently questioned Tejashwi Yadav over his promise to provide 10 lakh jobs saying how he could possibly raise the money to pay for 10 lakh jobs.

Jobs - or the lack of it has emerged as the main electoral issue in the state.

Bihar will vote in three phases between 28th October and November.

The result will declared on 10th of November.


Bharatiya Janata Party

Modi govt's focus on building border roads to secure boundaries shaken China: Nadda

 Laying the foundation stone of the BJP's six offices in Himachal Pradesh, virtually from Delhi, he said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the
IndiaTimes

Bihar deputy CM Sushil Modi tests positive for COVID-19

 Earlier, BJP spokesperson and star campaigner in Bihar, Shahnawaz Hussain was also found to be Coronavirus positive.
DNA

BJP to approach SC against MP high court order restricting political rallies

 "Today I had meetings in Sadora and Bhander. We have cancelled the meetings respecting the order of the Gwalior bench of Madhya Pradesh HC that restricts
IndiaTimes

Nitish Kumar

Tejashwi slams CM Nitish for 'turning away from Bihar people' [Video]

Tejashwi slams CM Nitish for 'turning away from Bihar people'

Speaking to media on October 22, ahead of Bihar elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav spoke on CM Nitish Kumar. Yadav said, "Bihar government has spent only 60% of the budget. Be it floods or coronavirus, CM Nitish Kumar turned away from people of Bihar." "Now during election time, on what basis is he going amongst them and asking for votes. All he has done is getting everyone beaten with a stick," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:17
Watch: Pro-Lalu Yadav slogans raised at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s poll rally [Video]

Watch: Pro-Lalu Yadav slogans raised at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s poll rally

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar was seen getting irritated after pro-Lalu Yadav slogans were raised at his poll rally. Kumar had to stop his speech midway to address the people raising slogans. CM Kumar admonished them for causing ruckus at the poll rally. “What are you saying? Raise your hand, why are you talking nonsense. Don’t make chaos here. If you don’t want to vote for me, then don’t. Is it right that they are creating ruckus? You will waste the vote for whom you are here. He was with us and ran away,” Kumar said. He added, “See, how many people have asked you to stop. And ten people are creating ruckus in between. Will you create ruckus like this? If you do this, it will harm the person you are doing this for.” Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:07

Tejashwi Yadav

Issues like unemployment, migration relevant for Bihar polls: Tejashwi Yadav [Video]

Issues like unemployment, migration relevant for Bihar polls: Tejashwi Yadav

Speaking to media on October 22, ahead of Bihar elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav spoke on being asked about Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's poll speeches in Bihar. Yadav said, "It is not important for us who comes from which state with what issues. For Bihar elections, only issues like unemployment, poverty, migration etc. related to the state are relevant." he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:51

Bihar

BJP in its manifesto promises to provide free COVID vaccine to people of Bihar: Sitharaman [Video]

BJP in its manifesto promises to provide free COVID vaccine to people of Bihar: Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on October 22 said that BJP in its manifesto promises to give free COVID vaccination to the people of Bihar. "As soon as COVID-19 vaccine will be available for production at a mass scale, every person in Bihar will get free vaccination. This is the first promise mentioned in our poll manifesto," said Sitharaman at the launch of BJP Manifesto for Bihar Polls.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:35

Rashtriya Janata Dal

BJP Bihar manifesto: Free Covid vaccine, 19Ljobs

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released its manifesto for the three-phased Bihar elections...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Mid-Day


Free Covid vaccine, 19 lakh jobs: BJP releases Bihar manifesto

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released its manifesto for the three-phased Bihar elections...
IndiaTimes - Published

Bihar assembly election 2020: FM Nirmala Sitharaman releases BJP's 'Sankalp Patra,’ party promises 19 lakh jobs, free COVID-19 vaccines

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharanan on Thursday released BJP’s election manifesto – Vision...
Zee News - Published


BJP Bihar manifesto: Free Covid vaccine; focus on jobs & l Key details [Video]

BJP Bihar manifesto: Free Covid vaccine; focus on jobs & l Key details

The BJP has released its manifesto for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Election and the focus seems to be on jobs, healthcare and the education sector. The manifesto was released by Union Finance Minister..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:25
India warns Twitter after platform shows Leh, J&K as China | Oneindia News [Video]

India warns Twitter after platform shows Leh, J&K as China | Oneindia News

India warns Twitter over misrepresentation of map; PM Modi addresses Bengalis on Durga Puja, BJP makes big poll push; BJP promises free vaccines for Bihar in manifesto; Chirag Paswan wishes 'guide'..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:07
BJP promises free vaccines for Bihar in poll manifesto | Oneindia India [Video]

BJP promises free vaccines for Bihar in poll manifesto | Oneindia India

Launching the Bihar poll manifesto, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman promised 19 lakh jobs and free covid vaccination for all people in the state. What other promises were made by the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:24