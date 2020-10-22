Mug Club: Nothing Bundt Cakes 1st Birthday Fundraiser
Happening tomorrow and saturday, nothing bundt cakes is celebrating their 1st birthday. 100% of their sales made from 10:00am to 6:00pm tomorrow will be donated to abraham house in utica and rome.
It's an organization dedicated to providing terminally ill guests and their families a safe and loving home.
Then from 11:00am to 4:00pm on saturday... nothing bundt cakes is hosting a family fun day.
Enjoy a free confetti bundtlet while supplies last!
Up to 300 confetti bundtlets will be given to one per guest.
Plus, spin the wheel for a chance to win free bundt cakes, bundtlets for a year, retail, and more!
No purchase is necessary.
