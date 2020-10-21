Trump-Tied Firms Shower Biden With Donations

Barack Obama says 'Trump wants zero blame for pandemic'



Former President Barack Obama hit the campaign trial in Philadelphia Wednesdayon behalf of his former vice president, Joe Biden. Mr Obama repeatedlyattacked President Donald Trump in his drive in.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:51 Published 11 hours ago

Trump, Biden to face off in final debate of the election season



The final presidential debate is scheduled for Thursday evening. Both President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will meet in-person in Nashville, Tennessee. 23ABC's Bayan Wang spoke to a.. Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 04:11 Published 12 hours ago