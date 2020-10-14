Global  
 

Captain Sir Tom Moore portraits auctioned for charity

Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 03:45s - Published
Hundreds of people have felt inspired to paint pictures of the veteran which will now be auctioned for charity.


Captain Sir Tom Moore: A second national lockdown would be a disaster for the UK [Video]

Captain Sir Tom Moore: A second national lockdown would be a disaster for the UK

Captain Sir Thomas Moore gives a radio interview to LBC news over his thoughtsof a possible second lockdown, which he says would be a 'disaster' forcommerce across the UK.

Captain Sir Tom Moore given first ever Veterans' Railcard [Video]

Captain Sir Tom Moore given first ever Veterans' Railcard

Captain Sir Tom Moore has been presented with the very first railcard for military veterans. The new card will offer discounted travel for an estimated 830,000 veterans regardless of their age. Report..

Captain Sir Tom Moore given first ever veterans railcard [Video]

Captain Sir Tom Moore given first ever veterans railcard

Captain Sir Tom Moore has been presented with the very first railcard for military veterans. The new card will offer discounted travel for an estimated 830,000 veterans regardless of age. Report by..

