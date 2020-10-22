WEB EXTRA: Intelligence Officials Say Iran and Russia Obtained Voter Information

At a news conference Wednesday evening, he said "This data can be used by foreign actors to attempt to communicate false information to registered voters that they hope will cause confusion, sow chaos, and undermine your confidence in American democracy."

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said Iran and Russia have obtained voter information.

Top intelligence officials announced Wednesday evening that Iran and Russia have taken actions to try...

Two of the nation's top intelligence officers say Iran and Russia obtained voter information, with...