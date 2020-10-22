WEB EXTRA: Intelligence Officials Say Iran and Russia Obtained Voter Information
Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said Iran and Russia have obtained voter information.
At a news conference Wednesday evening, he said "This data can be used by foreign actors to attempt to communicate false information to registered voters that they hope will cause confusion, sow chaos, and undermine your confidence in American democracy."