Green-Furred Puppy Born in Italy
He’s not the first green dog ever to be born, but he is super rare.
Buzz60’s Tony Spitz has the details.
./vishesh.sh RT @Reuters: An Italian farmer could not believe his eyes when one of his eight dogs gave birth to a green-furred puppy. The tiny dog named… 50 minutes ago
Lover Of Nice Things RT @ChinaDaily: Italian farmer Cristian Mallocci could not believe his eyes when Spelacchia, one of his eight dogs, gave birth to a green-f… 2 hours ago
@dispatch_DD An Italian farmer’s dog has given birth to a green-furred puppy, something he says is lucky amid Covid-19 https://t.co/430wNUn0iz 2 hours ago
El Matador RT @FOX13News: All of the puppies in the litter had white fur, except for one green-furred puppy the owner immediately named "Pistachio."… 3 hours ago
China Daily Italian farmer Cristian Mallocci could not believe his eyes when Spelacchia, one of his eight dogs, gave birth to a… https://t.co/zp0GhRjgYF 3 hours ago
FOX 13 Tampa Bay All of the puppies in the litter had white fur, except for one green-furred puppy the owner immediately named "Pist… https://t.co/89A0qqLEJb 3 hours ago
Italy: A rare green puppy named 'Pistachio' born, how did it happen | Oneindia NewsA rare green puppy has been born in Italy and has been named Pistachio, owing to his green fur. The puppy was part of a five-dog litter born at the farm on the Mediterranean island of Sardinia...
Meet the green puppy. Yes, it's a green puppy.Sardinian dog owners got a surprise when a new litter of puppies was born and one of them had green fur.