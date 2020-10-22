Global  
 

Green-Furred Puppy Born in Italy

Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:47s - Published
Green-Furred Puppy Born in Italy

Green-Furred Puppy Born in Italy

He’s not the first green dog ever to be born, but he is super rare.

Buzz60’s Tony Spitz has the details.


A green puppy was born in Italy

The farmer who owns the pup appropriately named him Pistachio.
CBS News - Published


Italy: A rare green puppy named 'Pistachio' born, how did it happen | Oneindia News [Video]

Italy: A rare green puppy named 'Pistachio' born, how did it happen | Oneindia News

A rare green puppy has been born in Italy and has been named Pistachio, owing to his green fur. The puppy was part of a five-dog litter born at the farm on the Mediterranean island of Sardinia...

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:09Published
Meet the green puppy. Yes, it's a green puppy. [Video]

Meet the green puppy. Yes, it's a green puppy.

Sardinian dog owners got a surprise when a new litter of puppies was born and one of them had green fur.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:45Published