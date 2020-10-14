BoycottErosNow trends after pervy Navratri posts; when naughty turns raunchy

Morning 'aarti' was performed at Jhandewalan Temple on the sixth day of Navratri today. This day is also called Shashthi of Navratri. Devotees worship the sixth form of Goddess Parvati which is 'Katyayani Devi'. She is seen as the slayer of demon 'Mahishasura'. Navratri is being celebrated across the country since October 17.
Even as the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the hospitality industry adversely, some restaurateurs of Delhi-NCR are doing their bit for society during the festivities amid these unprecedented times. A group of restaurant owners in Delhi are distributing food among refugees and needy people during Navratri festival. Restaurants and bars-'The Marketplace', 'Josh-The High Energy Bar' and 'Swagath Restaurant and Bar' are serving food to the Rohingya refugees living in Jasola slum. The food is being distributed with precaution following all the safety guidelines among the Rohingyas. Speaking to ANI, owner of 'Josh-The High Energy Bar' and 'The Market Place', Shivam Sehgal said "The festival is just another reason for me to spread happiness and you know blessings from these poor people can never be enough. I do this a few times a year. I am in the hospitality industry for almost five years and this helps me with doing this all the more." Rohingya refugee Mohd Shirajullah said there are more facilities in India than Burma. He said, "People here help us a lot, whether it is with food or shelter. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, people have been helping us with food, oil, soaps and shampoos right from the time of the lockdown." Another refugee said that they have no problem here. He added, "Government has made all the arrangements. We are thankful that India is helping us." Serving the refugees during festivities of India is a wonderful act by these people. India certainly need more people like them.
A Tanishq store in Gujarat's Kutch allegedly received threat calls over its latest advertisement. The store is Gandhidham had put up an apology note on its door over the TV ad. The handwritten note in Gujarati also condemned the controversial TV commercial. Photographs of the apology note were also doing rounds on social media. "Tanishq India released an ad which hurt sentiments of some communities. Later, Tanishq India issued an apology over the incident. On October 12, two people visited this story and demanded apology. The store owner had handed over an apology note to them. The store owner was receiving threat calls and they informed us. We have deployed a police patrolling team at this store. No attack has taken place at this Tanishq store in Gandhidham," a police official said. On October 13, Tanishq India withdrew the ad after vicious trolling on social media. Ad featured a Muslim family preparing for baby shower of their Hindu daughter-in-law.
India is a country that carries in its abode, incredible stories of peace and brotherhood. Visuals of a Muslim celebrating Diwali and a Hindu observing Eid often make rounds on social media here. Celebrating this unity and togetherness between various communities along with promoting a healthy lifestyle, a cycle race was recently organized in Srinagar city of Jammu and Kashmir. Carrying the message of peace, brotherhood and happiness, around 500 youngsters in Srinagar pedalled their way on the banks on Dal Lake. Named as 'Pedal for Peace', the race was organised by Jammu and Kashmir Police and was first in more than a year following months of restrictions after the revocation of Article 370 in August 2019 and then COVID-19 induced lockdown from March this year, in the valley. Along with promoting the spirit of togetherness, the event also aimed to inculcate a healthy lifestyle among the youngsters as they are future of the nation as well as the 'Change makers'. The event included races for sub-junior boys and girls, junior boys and girls, senior men and women and veteran men. The Union territory's Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha was the chief guest during the event. He appeared all enthused to witness such a huge participation of youth and later distributed prizes among the winners at Police Golf Course in Srinagar. Events like 'Pedal for peace' not just play a crucial role in creating awareness about health but also help in strengthening the bond of oneness among people no matter which caste or community they belong to.
Hari Shankar Jain, counsel for the petitioners in Mathura temple case slammed All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), chief Asaduddin Owaisi over his tweet against Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). "He (Owaisi) had never understood Hindus, all he knows is doing politics in the name Muslim community. He forgets that my case has nothing to do with any party or organization be it RSS or VHP. The case is matter of emotions of Hindus," said Hari Shankar Jain. Petitioners had filed the case seeking removal of the mosque from the site, claiming that it was built after razing a temple by then Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.
The controversy surrounding an advertisement by jewellery firm Tanishq refuses to die down even after the company withdrew it. The ad, which showed an interfaith marriage, was accused of promoting 'love jihad' by many on social media. Although there were those who backed the ad's message of religious unity, the company chose to scrap the ad citing, among other reasons, the well-being of their employees. But some feel that Tanishq should have gone the Surf Excel way, braving out the 'trolling' until the controversy fizzled out. Brand gurus Dilip Cherian and Santosh Desai decode the entire incident and comment on how companies can or should respond to such situations. Watch the full video for more.
