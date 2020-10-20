Boris Johnson: This winter is not going to be easy

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has welcomed his Iraqi counterpart Mustafa Al-Kadhimi to 10 Downing Street. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Iraqi premier Mustafa Al Kadhimi has met Prime Minister Boris Johnson at 10Downing Street. The Iraqi leader was appointed in May after mass anti-government protests that rocked the country and pushed former prime ministerAdel Abdul Mahdi to resign.
The chairman of Manchester Young Conservatives has slammed UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, telling Euronews that the Tory leader has carried out "U-turn after U-turn, incompetent move after incompetent move".View on euronews
Boris Johnson clarified that areas will come out of Tier 3 “when they are ableto make progress”. Sir Keir said: “Can I press the Prime Minister on thatanswer? If the infection rate ‘R’ in a Tier 3 area has not come below one,will it be possible under any circumstances for that area to come out of Tier3? If the ‘R’ hasn’t come below one?”
Boris Johnson has departed 10 Downing Street ahead of his weekly appearance at Prime Minister's Questions at the House of Commons.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he emphasises with Greater Manchester mayorAndy Burnham as the region is moved into Tier 3 of coronavirus restrictions.The Prime Minister only confirmed a £22 million..
