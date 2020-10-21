Brandon Lowe homers twice, Rays hold off Dodgers to even World Series

The Rays and Dodgers are tied in the World Series after Brandon Lowe finally busted out in Game 2.

Rays take on Dodgers in Game 2 of World Series Rays take on Dodgers in Game 2 of World Series

Rays fans cheer from socially-distant watch party at Spa Beach Rays fans cheered on the team from socially-distant viewing pods at Spa Beach in downtown St. Petersburg.

Clayton Kershaw dominates for six innings as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-3 to win game one of the World Series.

Dodgers Stadium opened its parking lot and hosted fans for a drive-in World Series watch party between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays.

Sports Pulse: After the Lakers just won a championship, could the Dodgers be next?

Hear why FOX Sports' Charlotte Wilder says Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts won't just save his team, but the legacies of others, especially star..

Brandon Lowe hits two home runs to lead the Rays offense in Game 2 of the World Series en route to a 6-4 win against the Dodgers. Series is tied 1-1.

Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin only 1.1 innings in Game 2, leaving six Los Angeles relievers responsible for getting 23 outs.

