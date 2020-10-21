Global  
 

Brandon Lowe homers twice, Rays hold off Dodgers to even World Series

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Brandon Lowe homers twice, Rays hold off Dodgers to even World Series

Brandon Lowe homers twice, Rays hold off Dodgers to even World Series

The Rays and Dodgers are tied in the World Series after Brandon Lowe finally busted out in Game 2.

Story: https://bit.ly/3obZEH3


New World Series, same problem: Dodgers' convoluted pitching plans backfire in Game 2 loss

 Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin only 1.1 innings in Game 2, leaving six Los Angeles relievers responsible for getting 23 outs.
Rays offense wakes up in Game 2 to even World Series against Dodgers

 Brandon Lowe hits two home runs to lead the Rays offense in Game 2 of the World Series en route to a 6-4 win against the Dodgers. Series is tied 1-1.
Mookie Betts ‘won’t just save the Dodgers, he’ll save legacies’ — Charlotte Wilder

 Hear why FOX Sports' Charlotte Wilder says Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts won't just save his team, but the legacies of others, especially star..
What winning the World Series could mean to Los Angeles

 Sports Pulse: After the Lakers just won a championship, could the Dodgers be next?
Dodgers Stadium hosted a drive-in watch party for Game 1 of the World Series.

 Dodgers Stadium opened its parking lot and hosted fans for a drive-in World Series watch party between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays.
Kershaw shines as Dodgers beat Rays in game one of World Series

 Clayton Kershaw dominates for six innings as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-3 to win game one of the World Series.
Rays fans cheer from socially-distant watch party at Spa Beach [Video]

Rays fans cheer from socially-distant watch party at Spa Beach

Rays fans cheered on the team from socially-distant viewing pods at Spa Beach in downtown St. Petersburg.

Rays take on Dodgers in Game 2 of World Series [Video]

Rays take on Dodgers in Game 2 of World Series

Rays take on Dodgers in Game 2 of World Series

Lowe busts slump as Rays bounce back to beat Dodgers, even World Series

Brandon Lowe shook loose from his extended post-season slump with two opposite-field homers, and...
Brandon Lowe homers twice as Rays even World Series with 6-4 win in Game 2


Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe homers twice in Game 2 win over Los Angeles Dodgers

Brandon Lowe became the first player to hit two opposite-field home runs in a World Series game, and...
Brandon Lowe ignites Rays offense, evens series with Dodgers [Video]

Brandon Lowe ignites Rays offense, evens series with Dodgers

What I'm Hearing: USA TODAY Sports' Bob Nightengale explains that while Brandon Lowe had been struggling at the plate, the Tampa Bay Rays never lost faith in their second baseman who delivered in a big..

Nick Swisher on Dodgers' Game 1 win over Rays & thoughts on Mookie Betts & Kershaw | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF [Video]

Nick Swisher on Dodgers' Game 1 win over Rays & thoughts on Mookie Betts & Kershaw | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Nick Swisher joins Emmanuel Acho and Marcellus Wiley to discuss the Los Angeles Dodgers game 1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series. Plus, hear what Swisher has to say about Mookie Betts and..

Dodgers Stadium hosted a drive-in watch party for Game 1 of the World Series. [Video]

Dodgers Stadium hosted a drive-in watch party for Game 1 of the World Series.

Dodgers Stadium opened its parking lot and hosted fans for a drive-in World Series watch party between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays.

