Behold, The New World’s “Fastest Production Vehicle"

This is now the world’s “fastest production vehicle".

SSC North America, America’s first hypercar company, has reclaimed the coveted title.

This time with its 1,750hp Tuatara.

With pro racing driver, Oliver Webb, at the Tuatara’s wheel, the record-breaking drive took place in Nevada on Saturday, 10 Oct.

Webb pushed the SSC Tuatara to an average speed of 316.11 mph (508.73 km/h).

Jerod Shelby, CEO of SSC, said: "America’s new claim to victory in the ‘land-based space race’ is going to be tough to beat."