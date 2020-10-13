Global  
 

Behold, The New World's "Fastest Production Vehicle"

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Behold, The New World’s “Fastest Production Vehicle'

Behold, The New World’s “Fastest Production Vehicle"

This is now the world’s “fastest production vehicle".

SSC North America, America’s first hypercar company, has reclaimed the coveted title.

This time with its 1,750hp Tuatara.

With pro racing driver, Oliver Webb, at the Tuatara’s wheel, the record-breaking drive took place in Nevada on Saturday, 10 Oct.

Webb pushed the SSC Tuatara to an average speed of 316.11 mph (508.73 km/h).

Jerod Shelby, CEO of SSC, said: "America’s new claim to victory in the ‘land-based space race’ is going to be tough to beat."


Tuatara Hypercar Breaks Speed Records At 316 mph [Video]

Tuatara Hypercar Breaks Speed Records At 316 mph

A small American automaker has just secured the title of world's fastest production car. SSC North America announced Monday that their Tuatara hypercar reached an average speed of 316.11 mph. According to CNN, the record-breaking feat came during two dashes outside Las Vegas. The vehicle was tested on a seven-mile stretch of a Nevada highway on Saturday. The car also reached the highest speed ever achieved on a public road, at 331.15 mph.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Car built by Richland-based company sets world record for fastest production model

 BELLINGHAM — A Washington state car company says it’s set a world record after its newest vehicle reached an average speed of 316 mph along a highway in..
WorldNews
