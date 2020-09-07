Global  
 

CCTV of alleged people-smuggling trip before 39 found dead

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:09s - Published
CCTV of an alleged people-smuggling trip shown in case where a group ofVietnamese people suffocated in a sweltering sealed container as it wastransported from Zeebrugge in Belgium to Purfleet in Essex.

On October 23 lastyear, a group of Vietnamese people suffocated in a sweltering sealed containeras it was transported from Zeebrugge in Belgium to Purfleet in Essex.

Thetragedy allegedly followed two similar people-smuggling runs, the court hasheard.

CCTV of the alleged successful people-smuggling trip.

On the eveningOctober 17 last year, driver Eamonn Harrison was captured on film as hedropped off a trailer, allegedly containing the biscuits and migrants, at theport of Zeebrugge.

This video has been shown at the Old Bailey, London, duringthe trial of four men - Gheorghe Nica, Eamonn Harrison, Christopher Kennedyand Valentin Calota - for being part of an alleged people-smuggling ringlinked to the death of 39 migrants in a lorry in Essex.


