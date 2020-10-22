Amazon Fire TV Cube unboxing & review

Amazon Fire Tv Cube is a great fire tv device to watch all your movies, tv shows, and live tv.

This device is unlocked and you are free to sideload apps to watch lots of other content that you cannot get from the Amazon store.

Fire TV Cube lets you put down the remote and dive straight into your favorite movies and TV shows with the sound of your voice.

From across the room, just say, “Alexa, play 'Westworld' on HBO,“ and Alexa will respond to your request.