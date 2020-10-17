Ancelotti: Pickford sad about Van Dijk injury
Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti says Everton goalkeeperJordan Pickford did not intend to injure Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and that his challenge was 'mistimed'.
SPORTbible "It was a strong contact, maybe mistimed, but sometimes in football it can happen."
Klopp and Wijnaldum upset wtih nature of Van Dijk's injuryLiverpool manager Juergen Klopp and midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum still angered by the tackle from Everton goalie Jordan Pickford that injured Virgil van Dijk.
Liverpool's Van Dijk to undergo knee surgeryLiverpool centre back Virgil van Dijk needs surgery for a knee injury sustained during Saturday's match against Everton.
Carlo Ancelotti and Jurgen Klopp discuss Jordan Pickford challenge on Van DijkEverton and Liverpool bosses Carlo Ancelotti and Jurgen Klopp discuss a heavychallenge from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford on Virgil Van Dijk duringthe Merseyside derby.