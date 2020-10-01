Global  
 

The top ways people are preparing for cold season

Ditching dairy products, upping your turmeric intake and soaking in the tub with bath salts are everyday rituals to keep on your radar if you want to feel better prepared for this cold season, according to medical officials.  Dr. Jake Deutsch, Founder and Clinical Director at Cure Urgent Care in New York City, released his best recommendations in preparing for colds and what to do when you get one given the stress of this year's season.  That advice also includes, unsurprisingly, plenty of rest to aid the body's recovery as well as taking homeopathic oral zinc at the first signs to shorten a cold, according to Dr. Deutsch.  Dr. Deutsch, whose facilities see 4,500 patients counseled each month, has partnered with cold remedy brand ZICAM to help tackle the ever-present confusion between cold, flu and allergy symptoms and ensure Americans are immediately responding when they start to feel under weather.  "This time of year, people are tuned into their bodies in a different way - and as a physician, I want to encourage everyone to stay aware of those feelings and remain open to the idea that a shorter cold is actually possible," said Dr. Deutsch.  "It's important to be aware of your symptoms and know there is an option people can take at that very first sign to actually shorten the duration of a cold.

That way of thinking needs to change so that people don't just hope for the best… they take action," added Dr. Deutsch.  Understandably, Americans are concerned about their health this winter.  A recent survey of 2,000 Americans conducted by researchers OnePoll on behalf of ZICAM found 53% of respondents have actively been researching how to be better prepared for this cold season compared to prior cold seasons.  Many have been stocking up in responsible quantities - with close to half stocking their shelves with Vitamin C (45%), two in five purchasing over-the-counter cold medicine (40%), a quarter sourcing supplies of Zinc (23%) and nearly a third ensuring they have plenty of cans of soup (31%).  When we do feel under the weather, what were the biggest sources of comfort?

Naps, curling up on the couch and eating chicken soup were America's top 3 ways of resting up, according to results.  Binge-watching and fuzzy socks featured high on the top 10, while, interestingly, Americans were more likely to vote for snuggling with their pet than cuddles with their partner.  

