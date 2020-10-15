Gusty winds Thursday; Wildfire smoke visible on radar

Cameron Peak Fire Fueled By Strong Winds Forces New EvacuationsColorado's largest wildfire is forcing more people out of their homes as the flames are fueled by wind.
Enormous Plume of Smoke Looms Over Colorado as Cameron Peak Fire Spreads Burning Over 2500 AcresThe Cameron Peak Fire in colorado had been steadily burning and growing in size. Due to shifting winds and dry conditions, the fire exploded, spreading over 25000 acres of land in a single day. The..
Cameron Peak Fire Is Now Largest Wildfire In Colorado HistoryThe Cameron Peak Fire has now burned an estimated 158,300 acres after strong winds created extreme fire conditions on Wednesday.