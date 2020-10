Judge Amy Coney Barrett advances to full senate

HAS ADVANCED JUDGE AMY CONEYBARRETT'S SUPREME COURTNOMINATION TO THE FULL SENATE.A LIVE LOOK FROM CAPITOL HILLBUT EVEN WITHOUT THEM THEY WEREABLE TO MOVE HER NOMINATIONFORWARD.IF BARRETT MAKES IT TO THE HIGHCOURT, BARRETT WOULD GIVE THESUPREME COURT A CONSERVATIVEMAJORITY.GOOD MORNING LAS VEGAS.

Democrats were planning to boycott today's vote by not showing up.

The Senate Judiciary Committee has advanced Judge Amy Coney Barrett's supreme court nomination to the full senate.

With the conclusion of Judge Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary...

Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee will each get 20 minutes on Wednesday to question Supreme...

Senate Judiciary Committee Member Ben Sasse, R-Neb., accused Democrats and the mainstream media...