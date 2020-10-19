Global  
 

Coronavirus lockdown in England: Stoke-on-Trent, Coventry and Slough to move to Tier 2

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:40s - Published
A look at the breakdown of which areas are in what tier of coronavirusrestrictions, and what that means.

South Yorkshire has announced it will joinGreater Manchester in Tier three from Sunday October 24.

Stoke-on-Trent,Coventry and Slough will move to Tier 2


