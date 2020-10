Joseph 'hurt' by Farr-Jones comments Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:40s - Published 2 minutes ago Joseph 'hurt' by Farr-Jones comments England centre Jonathan Joseph says he is disappointed by former Australia captain Nick Farr-Jones' claim that viewers might switch off the Wallabies' Test against New Zealand if their players take the knee. 0

