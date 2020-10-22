Indiana absentee ballot request deadline on October 22

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 7 minutes ago

Secretary of State Connie Lawson is reminding Hoosiers that Thursday is the deadline to request an absentee ballot for the 2020 General Election.

The last day to request an absentee ballot is tomorrow, october 22th.registered voters can request an absentee ballot online at indiana voters dot com.voters must return their ballot before election day.

Hoosiers who want to vote early can vote in person at their county clerk's office or satellite location.for more information visit our website