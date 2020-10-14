Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sanchez: I've improved since I joined

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:24s - Published
Sanchez: I've improved since I joined

Sanchez: I've improved since I joined

Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez says he has improved as a player because of the quality of his team-mates since joining from Ajax in 2017.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Sanchez suffers adductor injury in Inter´s Champions League draw with Gladbach

Alexis Sanchez suffered an adductor injury in Wednesday’s 2-2 Champions League draw with Borussia...
SoccerNews.com - Published

Sanchez not ruled out of Inter´s Milan derby plans despite muscle strain

Alexis Sanchez has not been ruled out of the derby between Inter and Milan despite returning from...
SoccerNews.com - Published

Brian Cashman no longer saying Gary Sanchez is the No. 1 catcher

He made that declaration in spring training, but now is keeping options open after Sanchez had a poor...
Newsday - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Police: Suspect In Custody After Man Shot In Apparent Drug Dispute In Montclair [Video]

Police: Suspect In Custody After Man Shot In Apparent Drug Dispute In Montclair

A gunfight broke out in a residential neighborhood in Montclair. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:35Published
Stay Extended For Homeless Residents At Lucerne Hotel [Video]

Stay Extended For Homeless Residents At Lucerne Hotel

Homeless men fighting to stay in Upper West Side hotel have won a court battle to stay. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:56Published
Here's What Mark Sanchez Has to Say About QBs Like Pat Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers and Dak Prescott [Video]

Here's What Mark Sanchez Has to Say About QBs Like Pat Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers and Dak Prescott

Former Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez talks about what it's like playing and working with other high-profile opponents

Credit: People     Duration: 12:46Published