Drinking tea could help to significantly lower blood pressure Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:10s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:10s - Published Drinking tea could help to significantly lower blood pressure Drinking tea could help to significantly lower blood pressure, a new study has found. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Blood pressure medication improves Covid-19 survival rates



Blood pressure medication could improve Covid-19 survival rates and even reduce the severity of the infection, according to new research. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:13 Published on August 24, 2020