Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Facebook Dating Arrived In Europe

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:27s - Published
Facebook Dating Arrived In Europe
Facebook Dating Arrived In Europe

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Facebook Dating finally arrives in Europe

It's a weird time to be dating right now.  Facebook, nonetheless, is undeterred. From today, the...
Mashable - Published Also reported by •engadgetUpworthyIndian ExpressThe VergeVOA News


Facebook Dating finally launches in Europe, having been delayed since Valentine's Day over data protection concerns

Facebook Dating finds matches based on preferences, interests, and activity on Facebook. Regulators...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •TechCrunchUpworthyThe Verge



Tweets about this

HiiiFren

Online Dating Facebook Dating has arrived in Europe https://t.co/gbMpos0tTg https://t.co/Q25wD2m9C4 5 minutes ago

HipHopToGo

HipHopToGo Facebook Dating has arrived in Europe https://t.co/wiICqYw0Gb 51 minutes ago

Fabriciosx

Fabricio Cavalcante RT @oshadac: #Facebook Dating has arrived in Europe https://t.co/xkodpEyZhY #technology #feedly 2 hours ago

oshadac

oshadac #Facebook Dating has arrived in Europe https://t.co/xkodpEyZhY #technology #feedly 2 hours ago

Whenthe50930605

When the RT @Ric9871Ric: Facebook Dating has arrived in Europe https://t.co/oByZdKuanb via @ric9871ric #retweet #pleaseretweet https://t.co/h8XoLcQ4… 2 hours ago

Kushal95880855

Kushal Shingote RT @engadget: Facebook Dating has arrived in Europe https://t.co/5SiBhck5Gc https://t.co/GQbyT9OZVk 2 hours ago

GeekInfoNow

GeekinfoNow Facebook Dating has arrived in Europe https://t.co/CB4ifJjwEd 3 hours ago

Ric9871Ric

Ric Olsen Facebook Dating has arrived in Europe https://t.co/oByZdKuanb via @ric9871ric #retweet #pleaseretweet https://t.co/h8XoLcQ4b6 3 hours ago