Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Morning Business Report

Video Credit: WMGT - Published
Morning Business Report

Morning Business Report

Purdue Pharma, the maker of Oxycontin, has agreed to plead guilty to three federal criminal charges for its role in creating the nation's opioid crisis.

C1 3 b13 york... and dalton has the answer to this mornings trivia question... stay with us holiday shoppers are crossing themselves off of the gift list this year.

And the maker of oxycontin will plead guilty to federal criminal charges, pay 8 billion dollars, and close the company.

Jane king is in new york with those stories and more.

Good morning.

Purdue pharma, the maker of oxycontin, has agreed to plead guilty to three federal criminal charges for its role in creating the nation's opioid crisis.

It will also pay 8 billion in fines and close the company down.

The money will go to opioid treatment and abatement programs. ********** the volunteer in a brazil astrazeneca coronavirus clinical trial has died.

It was not immediately clear if the victim received the vaccine or was in the placebo group.

An investigation is ongoing, but the trials will continue.

An anonymous source told reuters that if the victim had received the vaccine, the trial would have been stopped.

******** the dow ends nearly 100 points lower as fiscal stimulus talks remain key focus.

Weekly jobless claims are out today.

******** consumers plan to spend $998 dollars?

Or about $50 less?

On gifts and holiday items like food and decorations.

The national retail federation says people won't be buying as many gifts for themselves as in past years.

One in 5 people surveyed said they typically travel for the holidays, but will celebrate at home instead this year.

****** "among us" is 2020's hottest game.

The interstellar murder mystery game that has been the most downloaded game on apple's app store and google play since july.

It's gained more than 100 million new users during that time.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Priyanka_210

Priyanka Patel RT @ruth_skii: 📝You can read the full report on our website 📻Or hear the indomitable @morgan_wild explain our concerns on @BBCr4today this… 9 minutes ago

TimminsChamber

Timmins Chamber We launched our Next-Gen Roundtable Report this morning. Read more about the actions needed to ensure a smooth tran… https://t.co/IWz78fNyyz 31 minutes ago

StayFierce1973

Stay Fierce @Adamn__A First order of business this morning was to report this dickhead. https://t.co/125LBi5lee 4 hours ago

artboxhill

Dr. Haunted Hilary Murray RT @DCUNCFB: Want to download our Female Leadership in Family Business practitioner insights report? Launched this morning by Centre resear… 4 hours ago

BarryJWoods

BJW RT @nickysmithers: @hector_drummond heard the BBC radio news yesterday morning. One bulletin was reporting WEF report that Covid response l… 4 hours ago

DCUNCFB

dcuncfb Want to download our Female Leadership in Family Business practitioner insights report? Launched this morning by Ce… https://t.co/MoRr7kppTy 6 hours ago

ruth_skii

Ruth Moore 📝You can read the full report on our website 📻Or hear the indomitable @morgan_wild explain our concerns on… https://t.co/FgWInHF4I6 7 hours ago

nickysmithers

Crambazzled @hector_drummond heard the BBC radio news yesterday morning. One bulletin was reporting WEF report that Covid respo… https://t.co/w4j5sarr2a 8 hours ago