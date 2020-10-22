Zero alcohol Guinness launched after four-year development process

Guinness has launched a new alcohol-free version of its famed stout after afour-year endeavour to replicate the taste of the original black stuff.

TheIrish brewer says Guinness 0.0 is a response to a growing consumer appetitefor non-alcohol, lower-calorie beverages.

The product was developed by aninnovation team based at Guinness’s brewery at St James’s Gate in Dublin.