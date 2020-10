Prime minister Boris Johnson speaks following chancellor Rishi Sunak's new winter plan to help struggling businesses as more areas move up tiers.



Related videos from verified sources Coronavirus lockdown in England: Stoke-on-Trent, Coventry and Slough to move to Tier 2



A look at the breakdown of which areas are in what tier of coronavirusrestrictions, and what that means. South Yorkshire has announced it will joinGreater Manchester in Tier three from Sunday October.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:40 Published 43 minutes ago Boris Johnson: This winter is not going to be easy



Prime Minister Boris Johnson has given a speech virtually from 10 DowningStreet to the virtual Great Northern Conference. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:13 Published 2 hours ago Coronavirus lockdown in England: South Yorkshire to move to Tier 3



A look at the breakdown of which areas are in what tier of coronavirusrestrictions, and what that means. South Yorkshire has announced it will joinGreater Manchester in Tier three from Sunday October.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:40 Published 7 hours ago