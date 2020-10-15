Global  
 

U.S. weekly jobless claims drop

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week, but remained very high as the labor market recovery shows signs of strain amid a relentless COVID-19 pandemic and ebbing fiscal stimulus.

Fred Katayama reports.


