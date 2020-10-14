Shannon Sharpe on why there's a double standard between OBJ & Tom Brady's sideline antics | UNDISPUTED

Odell Beckham Junior told reporters yesterday that he is tired of trying to make himself out to look like a good guy and that he’s going to be himself.

He also defended some of his sideline antics by comparing himself to Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady without mentioning him by name.

OBJ said quote, 'there’s people who have plenty of rings and are considered the GOAT and they do things on the sideline, and other people do things on the sideline, and they get away with it.'

