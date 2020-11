Delray Beach actress stars in new movie with A-list cast Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 02:16s - Published 3 weeks ago Delray Beach actress stars in new movie with A-list cast Delray Beach actor, Kate Katzman, talks with WPTV NewsChannel 5's T.A. Walker about "The Comeback Trail" at the Coral Yacht Club in Ft. Lauderdale. The movie will be featured at the Ft. Lauderdale International Film Festival. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like