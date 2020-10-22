What you need to know: Oct. 22

Global  
 

Good morning, North State.

High fire danger is prompting california's office of emergency services - cal o-e- s to get ready.

The agency is positioning fire resources across ten california counties... including colusa and tehama.

Strike teams of firefighters, engines, helicopters and support staff - are ready - in case of fire.

Thousands of customers across northern california are moving into day two of power shutoffs.

This morning - customers in eastern tehama... as well as parts of butte, glenn, colusa and plumas counties... will likely lose power as well.

Resource centers have been set up in the impacted counties.

To find your local center... visit action news now dot com... hover over news and click on "news links".### tehama county sheriff's deputies are investigating after reports of a body in red bluff deputies arrested one man believed involved in a fight - that escalated.

This is the same neighborhood where just tuesday... police fired shots at a man believed to have a rifle.

It turned out to be fake.

The tehama county sheriff confirms..

The two incidents are*no* related.

Happening tonight- president donald trump and democratic presidential nominee joe biden will face off for final presidential debate.

The two candidates will share the stage three weeks after their first debate, which was headlined by near-constant interruptions.

Monday, the debate commission announced they will be muting the microphones to start each of thursday's debate segments.

