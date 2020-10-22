Global  
 

Shannon Sharpe cautions Seahawks to be very careful about signing Antonio Brown | UNDISPUTED

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 02:21s - Published
According to reports, the Seattle Seahawks are quote, 'positioned to make a push' when it comes to signing free agent Antonio Brown.

AB is eligible to return from his suspension after Week 8.

Brown ran routes with Russell Wilson this offseason and just this week, Pete Carroll said the team is 'tuned in' to the situation when it comes to bringing in the receiver.

Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about the possibility of AB joining the Seahawks.


