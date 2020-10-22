How To Use Every Japanese Knife

Grab your sharpening stone and come to attention because class is in session!

Join Christine Lau, executive chef at Kimika in New York City, as she demonstrates how to expertly use every style of Japanese knife.

Professional chefs around the world recognize the unique quality and utility of traditional Japanese kitchen knives and as Christine says - once you buy one, you immediately want another.

Learn the basics of each style and begin researching your new obsession today.

Special Thanks to Chubo Knives for providing handcrafted knives and expertise.

Www.chuboknives.com