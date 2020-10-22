Global  
 

Former President Barrack Obama In Miami On Saturday

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:13s - Published
Former President Barack Obama will be in Miami this weekend to campaign on behalf of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.


