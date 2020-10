Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee voted unanimously in favor of moving forward with the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is set to debate Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court...

The Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to vote on Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme...

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday voted to send the nomination of U.S. Supreme Court nominee...

Mighty Joe Young #BidenHarris2020 #DefeatTrump RT @politico : The Senate Judiciary Committee voted to subpoena Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to testify about al… 4 seconds ago