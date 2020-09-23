Michel Barnier arrives in London for Brexit talks

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier told reporters that it was "very important" to be back negotiating a trade deal and "every day counts" as he arrived in London for talks with his UK counterpart Lord Frost.
Report by Blairm.
Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has insisted that the door is “ajar” forpost-Brexit trade talks to continue with the EU after Downing Street declarednegotiations as “over”. Mr Gove accused EU officials of not being seriousabout making compromises and said they would have to back down if chiefnegotiator Michel Barnier is to resume negotiations in London this week.
Home Office minister Kit Malthouse has talked up the chances of a trade deal with the EU, saying he was "hopeful", but remained adamant that the UK "can function without a deal" in terms of post-Brexit security arrangements.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel says both sides need to compromise on Brexit.Her comments come as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to set out whethertrade talks with the European Union should continue after his deadline forreaching an agreement passed without a deal in place. Lord Frost, BorisJohnson’s Europe sherpa, said the UK was “disappointed” by the outcome of aEuropean Union summit in which the bloc signalled it was willing to continuetrade negotiations but called on Britain to make the next move.
CCTV of an alleged people-smuggling trip shown in case where a group ofVietnamese people suffocated in a sweltering sealed container as it wastransported from Zeebrugge in Belgium to Purfleet in Essex. On October 23 lastyear, a group of Vietnamese people suffocated in a sweltering sealed containeras it was transported from Zeebrugge in Belgium to Purfleet in Essex. Thetragedy allegedly followed two similar people-smuggling runs, the court hasheard. CCTV of the alleged successful people-smuggling trip. On the eveningOctober 17 last year, driver Eamonn Harrison was captured on film as hedropped off a trailer, allegedly containing the biscuits and migrants, at theport of Zeebrugge. This video has been shown at the Old Bailey, London, duringthe trial of four men - Gheorghe Nica, Eamonn Harrison, Christopher Kennedyand Valentin Calota - for being part of an alleged people-smuggling ringlinked to the death of 39 migrants in a lorry in Essex.
Footage from the Met's Operation Trigona: an undercover investigation toidentify organised criminal networks involved in Class A drug supply inLondon. The arrests follow a long-running operation which saw officers carryout a number of early morning raids in London, Kent and the Thames Valley overthe last six weeks.
Boris Johnson has defended the government's approach to tackling the Covid-19 outbreak, warning that an "extreme laissez faire" response, giving people greater freedom, would result in "many thousands more deaths". At a Downing Street press conference, the Prime Minister also thanked people for their "bravery" and "patience" in living under coronavirus restrictions.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that Stoke-on-Trent, Coventry and Slough will move into Tier 2 "high" coronavirus alert level at one-minute past midnight on Saturday due to a rising rate of infections.
EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier arrived in London on Thursday evening, ahead of talks with Sir David Frost on post-Brexit trade between the UK and European Union on Friday.