Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kim Kardashian celebrates 40th birthday with surprise bash in reality show special

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Kim Kardashian celebrates 40th birthday with surprise bash in reality show special

Kim Kardashian celebrates 40th birthday with surprise bash in reality show special

Kim Kardashian celebrated turning 40 in style with a pre-pandemic surprise party on Wednesday's instalment of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian American television and social media personality

Kim Kardashian Snubs Kanye West: He Doesn't Make Me Happy!

 Despite her somewhat tone deaf complaints about her birthday party being ruined , we wish Kim Kardashian a happy birthday! But from the looks of things, turning..
WorldNews

Kim Kardashian West at 40: All the times she broke the internet

 It’s hard to believe it, but Kim Kardashian West is 40 years old. She’s been on our screens in Keeping Up With The Kardashians since 2007, and in that time..
WorldNews

Kim Kardashian Celebrates 40th Birthday, Here's 40 Hot Shots

 Your eyes and mind are not deceiving you ... Kim Kardashian is turning 40, and to celebrate, here are 40 of her best hot shots. Not that ya needed an excuse...
TMZ.com

Related news from verified sources

Rob Kardashian Returns to KUWTK For Kim's Birthday Special

During Kim Kardashian's Keeping Up With the Kardashians 40th birthday special, brother Rob Kardashian...
Upworthy - Published

All the Details on E!'s Kim Kardashian 40th Birthday Special and Marathon

Mark your calendars, Dolls: it's almost Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday! That's right, the Keeping Up...
E! Online - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Kanye West declares love for Kim Kardashian West in sweet birthday message [Video]

Kanye West declares love for Kim Kardashian West in sweet birthday message

Kanye West has wished his wife Kim Kardashian West a "happy 40th birthday", and admitted he "loves [her] so much".

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:37Published
Case Closed: Kim Kardashian West settles lawsuit with ex-bodyguard [Video]

Case Closed: Kim Kardashian West settles lawsuit with ex-bodyguard

Kim Kardashian West has come to an agreement with her former bodyguard after she previously sued him for negligence over her Paris robbery.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:44Published
Kris Jenner blames social media for end of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' [Video]

Kris Jenner blames social media for end of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'

Kris Jenner has blamed social media for the end of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published