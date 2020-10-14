Global  
 

MPs vote against extending free school meals into holidays

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:10s - Published
MPs vote against extending free school meals into holidays

MPs vote against extending free school meals into holidays

A motion to extend the free school meal voucher scheme until Easter 2021 has been rejected by MPs.

Tabled by Labour, Conservative MPs voted against the scheme 322 votes to 261.

This comes after England footballer Marcus Rashford, who received free school meals whilst growing up, petitioned the government to extend the scheme to cover upcoming school holidays.

Report by Thomasl.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:34Published
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published
Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:32Published
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:33Published

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:08Published
Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:16Published

 Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:53Published
Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:23Published
Credit: My Recipes     Duration: 00:47Published