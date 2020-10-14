MPs vote against extending free school meals into holidays

A motion to extend the free school meal voucher scheme until Easter 2021 has been rejected by MPs.

Tabled by Labour, Conservative MPs voted against the scheme 322 votes to 261.

This comes after England footballer Marcus Rashford, who received free school meals whilst growing up, petitioned the government to extend the scheme to cover upcoming school holidays.

