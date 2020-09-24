Michel Barnier arrives in London for 'intensive' Brexit talks

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier told reporters that it was "very important" to be back negotiating a trade deal and "every day counts" as he arrived in London for talks with his UK counterpart Lord Frost. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has insisted that the door is “ajar” forpost-Brexit trade talks to continue with the EU after Downing Street declarednegotiations as “over”. Mr Gove accused EU officials of not being seriousabout making compromises and said they would have to back down if chiefnegotiator Michel Barnier is to resume negotiations in London this week.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:10Published
CCTV of an alleged people-smuggling trip shown in case where a group ofVietnamese people suffocated in a sweltering sealed container as it wastransported from Zeebrugge in Belgium to Purfleet in Essex. On October 23 lastyear, a group of Vietnamese people suffocated in a sweltering sealed containeras it was transported from Zeebrugge in Belgium to Purfleet in Essex. Thetragedy allegedly followed two similar people-smuggling runs, the court hasheard. CCTV of the alleged successful people-smuggling trip. On the eveningOctober 17 last year, driver Eamonn Harrison was captured on film as hedropped off a trailer, allegedly containing the biscuits and migrants, at theport of Zeebrugge. This video has been shown at the Old Bailey, London, duringthe trial of four men - Gheorghe Nica, Eamonn Harrison, Christopher Kennedyand Valentin Calota - for being part of an alleged people-smuggling ringlinked to the death of 39 migrants in a lorry in Essex.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:09Published
Home Office minister Kit Malthouse has talked up the chances of a trade deal with the EU, saying he was “hopeful”, but remained adamant that the UK “can function without a deal" in terms of post-Brexit security arrangements. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Maros Sefcovic has told reporters that the EU is "ready to work until the last minute for a good agreement for both parties" but would not "sign an agreement at any cost". The European Commission vice president spoke to reporters outside St Pancras International Station after meeting with Michael Gove at Lancaster House in order to get Brexit trade talks back on track. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Scary footage shows how close a cyclist came to being hit by a high-speedtrain as he pedalled over a level crossing. The Southeastern train wastravelling at about 80mph as it approached the crossing near Canterbury inKent, en route to St Pancras. The train blared its horn as the male cyclistwent over the crossing and the driver had to apply his emergency brake. Thetrain came to a stop beyond the crossing having narrowly avoided a potentiallyfatal collision. The incident happened on October 6 at around 7.50am as therail service travelled north from Margate.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:28Published
Robots that can kill the coronavirus with ultraviolet light have been brought in at one of London's biggest train stations, St Pancras International, as it tries to restore customer confidence in the safety of travel hubs.
Irish premier Micheal Martin has said it is very important that his country’sfishing communities are protected in any trade deal with the UK. Arriving forthe EU summit in Brussels, the Taoiseach said..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:42Published