Michel Barnier arrives in London for 'intensive' Brexit talks

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Michel Barnier arrives in London at St Pancras International ahead of talksover a trade deal with the UK.


Michel Barnier arrives in London for Brexit talks [Video]

Michel Barnier arrives in London for Brexit talks

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier told reporters that it was "very important" to be back negotiating a trade deal and "every day counts" as he arrived in London for talks with his UK counterpart Lord Frost. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

European shares fall for third consecutive day

 European shares fell for a third straight session on Wednesday, as losses in healthcare and construction stocks countered a lift from encouraging earnings from..
Brexit negotiators to talk after Gove leaves door ‘ajar’ for trade discussions

 Brexit negotiators Lord Frost and Michel Barnier are expected to speak on Monday after Michael Gove said the door was “ajar” for trade talks to resume. The..
Michael Gove leaves door ‘ajar’ for post-Brexit trade talks with EU [Video]

Michael Gove leaves door ‘ajar’ for post-Brexit trade talks with EU

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has insisted that the door is “ajar” forpost-Brexit trade talks to continue with the EU after Downing Street declarednegotiations as “over”. Mr Gove accused EU officials of not being seriousabout making compromises and said they would have to back down if chiefnegotiator Michel Barnier is to resume negotiations in London this week.

Minister: ‘Fingers crossed’ we will get a Brexit deal [Video]

Minister: ‘Fingers crossed’ we will get a Brexit deal

Home Office minister Kit Malthouse has talked up the chances of a trade deal with the EU, saying he was “hopeful”, but remained adamant that the UK “can function without a deal" in terms of post-Brexit security arrangements. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Brexit: 70 days until Britain is scheduled to leave the EU [Video]

Brexit: 70 days until Britain is scheduled to leave the EU

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Brexit: UK to ban more EU citizens with criminal records

 From January, EU citizens sentenced to more than a year in prison will be barred.
Sefcovic: EU are ready to work until last minute to get deal [Video]

Sefcovic: EU are ready to work until last minute to get deal

Maros Sefcovic has told reporters that the EU is "ready to work until the last minute for a good agreement for both parties" but would not "sign an agreement at any cost". The European Commission vice president spoke to reporters outside St Pancras International Station after meeting with Michael Gove at Lancaster House in order to get Brexit trade talks back on track. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Gove: Further Brexit talks 'meaningless' unless EU change [Video]

Gove: Further Brexit talks 'meaningless' unless EU change

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has told MPs that further Brexit trade talks would be "meaningless" unless the EU changes its position. In a Commons statement following the conclusion of last..

Taoiseach outlines importance of protecting Ireland's fisheries in Brexit negotiations [Video]

Taoiseach outlines importance of protecting Ireland's fisheries in Brexit negotiations

Irish premier Micheal Martin has said it is very important that his country’sfishing communities are protected in any trade deal with the UK. Arriving forthe EU summit in Brussels, the Taoiseach said..

EU summit to say Brexit talks progress not enough [Video]

EU summit to say Brexit talks progress not enough

This week's summit of EU leaders is expected to conclude with a warning that Brexit talks haven't progressed enough to make a deal possible. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

