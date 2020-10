Rescue teams save man trapped on cliff rocks Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 00:59s - Published 1 day ago Rescue teams save man trapped on cliff rocks Rescue teams in San Francisco, California, rescued a man after people heard his screams from the cliff-face. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Dramatic Early Morning Water Rescue In San Francisco's Presidio



San Francisco fire rescue swimmers, braving rocks and pounding surf, pulled a trapped man to safety early Wednesday morning in the waters off the Presidio in a dramatic rescue captured on video. Emily.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:05 Published 2 days ago